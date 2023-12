ST. LOUIS – City aldermen will introduce a new bill to require a public hearing before police can use any surveillance tools because of privacy concerns.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the bill has delayed a push by Mayor Tishaura Jones and some aldermen to bring back red light cameras.

The city started using red-light cameras in 2007, but a 2015 court decision ended the practice because the cameras only identified the cars, not the drivers.