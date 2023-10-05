ST. LOUIS – A city board has added another delay to a developer’s plan to turn a vacant public school into a 62-apartment building.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the St. Louis Board of Adjustment pushed a decision on the rehab of the Fanning Middle School in Tower Grove South back three months. The project already has approval from the board, the neighborhood association and the area’s alderwoman.

However, nearby property owners oppose the project due to concerns about the density of the project and parking. The board of adjustment asked for a 90-day delay due to a staff shortage.