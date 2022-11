ST. LOUIS – The kitchen bar at the City Foundry hosts a happy hour on Wednesday for a beer collaboration benefiting a local non-profit.

Arch-City Defenders and Earthbound Beer Team up to create an American wheat ale in honor of their latest campaign, Justice For Some. They explained that the campaign spreads awareness about inequality in how some St. Louis communities are criminalized.

Guests can try the new beer from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.