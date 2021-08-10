City Foundry Food Hall opens Wednesday

ST. LOUIS– City Foundry STL officially opens its doors Wednesday and the food hall’s hours of operation have been released so you can plan your visit.

It will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner starting at 8am for 7 days a week.

They will all be open for both takeout and dine-in service. There will also be outdoor dining options starting next month.

Buenos Aires Café

Lunch and Dinner

Featuring the flavors of Buenos Aires, Argentina, this kitchen offers ten different empanadas, skirt steak sandwiches, Chorpian sausage, and other beloved Argentinian delights.

Chez Ali

Lunch and Dinner

Chez Ali is an Ivorian Senegalese kitchen serving delicious dishes inspired by the culture of Cote D’lvore & Senegal located in West Africa. Guests can expect uniquely spiced dishes with cabbage, carrots, onions, as well as stews and jollof rice.

Good Day

Breakfast and Lunch

This breakfast kitchen offers authentic crepes and delicious breakfast sandwiches, motivated by their motto, “A good day starts with a good breakfast.” Mimosas, sparkling cocktails, Bloody Marys will be introduced later this year, and gourmet coffee drinks can also be found at this eatery.

Hello Poke

Lunch and Dinner

Poke, known for its thick pieces of raw, marinated fish or tofu and tossed over rice with toppings and flavor-packed sauces, is available in build-your-own-bowls or as a sushi burrito. Try menu items such as the Hello Hawaii with Ahi Tuna, Ginger Shrimp, Sweet Chili Mango Salmon, and more.

Kalbi Taco Shack

Lunch and Dinner

Asian-Mexican fusion, made-to-order. This award-winning concept creates their own house-made Asian marinades and sauces for flavorful tacos, burritos, rice bowls, and more.

Kitchen Bar

Lunch and Dinner

This new bar is operated by Niche Food Group in partnership with The Food Hall at City Foundry STL and offers an approachable menu featuring classic cocktails, wines by the glass, and over eight local beers at the 28-seat bar.

Patty’s Cheesecake

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Hand-crafted artisan desserts including cheesecake-stuffed cookies, whoopie pies, brownie sandwiches, and a wide selection of other sweet treats.

Poptimism STL

Lunch and Dinner

A favorite at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, the concept from the owners of the popular Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop, offers creative and tasty ice pops with unique flavors such as watermelon jalapeño and sweet corn custard as well as classic flavors such as strawberry and apple cobbler – all made from local and seasonal produce.

Press Waffle Co.

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

This eatery serves up Liege-style, hand-crafted waffles with sweet and savory flavors, and includes house specialty waffles as well as the opportunity for guests to build their own creations for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.

Sub Division Sandwich Co.

Lunch and Dinner

Sub Division Sandwich Co. started as a ghost kitchen during the pandemic, and now will find a permanent home inside The Food Hall at City Foundry. This speciality artisan-crafted sandwich shop utilizes the finest ingredients while also maintaining local sourcing from farms and other vendors.

Turmeric Street Style

Lunch and Dinner

Pan-Indian cuisine with a modern twist, offering a wide variety of small plates and entrees of beloved Indian dishes, including dosas, Bombay sliders, and other eats.