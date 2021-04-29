City Foundry STL concerts move outside as weather warms and crowds increase

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – As more people get the COVID-19 vaccination, more people are itching to get back to going out. And local venues are ready to accommodate.

At the new Midtown hotspot, City Foundry STL, their popular concert series in partnership with Jamo Presents is moving outdoors as the weather warms up. Attendees enjoy live music from local bands while immersed in this history of the Foundry.

On Thursday, it was Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players celebrating Willie Nelson’s 88th birthday. Seventeen recent indoor shows at City Foundry sold out. With concerts moving outdoors, they expect even more people to come out.

Measures are in place to keep concert attendees COVID safe and socially distanced. Tickets are sold in seated group pods and all guests must wear a face mask any time they leave that pod. Traffic at the venue is one-way, so be sure to follow the arrows. And all orders are placed using your mobile device. No cash accepted.

Outdoor concerts are scheduled to run through June. The group pod arrangements accommodate two to six people. Tickets are available on Jamo Presents’ website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News