City Foundry STL concerts move outside as weather warms and crowds increase

ST. LOUIS – As more people get the COVID-19 vaccination, more people are itching to get back to going out. And local venues are ready to accommodate.

At the new Midtown hotspot, City Foundry STL, their popular concert series in partnership with Jamo Presents is moving outdoors as the weather warms up. Attendees enjoy live music from local bands while immersed in this history of the Foundry.

On Thursday, it was Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players celebrating Willie Nelson’s 88th birthday. Seventeen recent indoor shows at City Foundry sold out. With concerts moving outdoors, they expect even more people to come out.

Measures are in place to keep concert attendees COVID safe and socially distanced. Tickets are sold in seated group pods and all guests must wear a face mask any time they leave that pod. Traffic at the venue is one-way, so be sure to follow the arrows. And all orders are placed using your mobile device. No cash accepted.

Outdoor concerts are scheduled to run through June. The group pod arrangements accommodate two to six people. Tickets are available on Jamo Presents’ website.