ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL is hosting a four-day Pride celebration, which kicks off on Tuesday, June 21.

There will be several events, including a free bodybuilding boot camp with Pride-inspired workout music.

Plus, a “Made with Pride Pop-Up Market” will feature more than LGBTQIA+ vendors, including St. Louis-based queer artists, unisex fashion, jewelry, handmade goods, and so much more.

Kitchens from the Food Hall are also offering Pride Month specials. For a list of events, visit: https://www.cityfoundrystl.com/news/pride-week-celebration