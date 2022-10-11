ST. LOUIS – Puttshack, a mini-golf course coming to City Foundry STL this winter, finished raising a growth capital round of $150 million.

Puttshack said, “The new funding will support Puttshack’s rapid growth strategy in the United States, bringing its cutting-edge and high-energy experience to more cities across the nation.”

The new mini-golf venue will take over the space from Punchbowl Social inside City Foundry STL. Punchbowl Social were not able to move forward with their project after they experienced pandemic hardships.

Puttshack will have four mini-golf courses with the brand’s patented Trackaball technology. The tech includes automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. The space will also offer private and semi-private party spaces with access to the courses.

“As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we can’t wait to bring Puttshack to St. Louis,” President of Puttshack and alumni of Washington University School of Law Dave Diamond said.

Puttshack opened its first location in London in 2018. They now have four location in the U.K. They opened their first U.S. location in Atlanta’s The Interlock in April 2021. The brand also has a location in Chicago and is working to open new venues in Boston and Miami this fall.

