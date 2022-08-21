ST. LOUIS – City Gear and Nike are hosting Cutz For Kids Back-to-School event at City Gear in Jennings.

The public is welcome to stop by today at 8005 West Florissant Avenue between noon and 4:00 this afternoon to join the festivities.

Kids of all ages will be able to get free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The St. Louis Cutz for Kids event is one of 19 being held across the country to get kids excited about the new school year and going back to campus in style.

There will be free children’s haircuts from local barbers, music, refreshments, and fun for the whole family.

For more information about Cutz For Kids, click here.