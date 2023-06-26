ST. LOUIS – St. Louis celebrates Pride Month at City Hall Monday.

Several LGBTQ community leaders will be honored, including members of the Metro Trans Umbrella Group, St. Louis Queer Support Hotline, and Planned Parenthood. There will also be live music.

St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler says, “Our pride celebration is about embracing a spirit of inclusivity while championing equality, love, and dignity for all individuals and families.”

The pride celebration is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.