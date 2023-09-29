ST. LOUIS – A homeless encampment is growing on the lawn of St. Louis City Hall, and it’s getting the attention of multiple city officials.

We’re told at least part of the encampment at Tucker and Market is visible from Mayor Tishaura Jones’ window. The growth of the camp illustrates the struggle that the city has in dealing with homelessness.

The tents are on the City Hall lawn right by Market Street. FOX 2’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch partners reported that late last week there were 14 tents in the encampment, but on Thursday that number had grown to at least 25. The encampment can be an eyesore, as trash litters the ground, areas smell of urine, and reported drug use.

It’s understood that just Thursday, paramedics were called to help a man who had slid off a step and was unresponsive.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Mayor Jones, told the Post that the city still has no immediate plans to move anyone at least not by force. We’re told city case managers are trying to help the campers individually.

Last week, the city apparently got five people at the encampment into housing, but more came to take their place. Now Board of Alderman President Megan Green and other board members are pushing for a homeless Bill of Rights.

We’re told the bill would mandate places where the homeless could camp without the threat of being removed. The city would also provide showers, toilets, access to services, and 24-hour security.

It’s understood that the Board of Aldermen could speak about the topic at their meeting Friday. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.