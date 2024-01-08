ST. LOUIS – The downtown St. Louis City Justice Center says attorneys are no longer allowed to bring cell phones into the facility during client visits.

It follows the publication on Thursday of images taken by an attorney showing the “cantaloupe-sized hernia” on their client’s hip, according to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The attorney asked a judge to release his client from jail, citing neglect.

On Friday, the Justice Center said they would no longer allow phones starting January 15. They also claim the policy is not new and that they posted a notice on Friday.

Attorneys argue that they need their phones for many reasons, including accessing case records and contacting guards to let them out of the facility if it is locked during after-hours visits.