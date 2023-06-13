ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, city leaders announced the next phase of the Behavioral Health Bureau. Officials said the bureau aims to improve access to mental health care and treat substance abuse.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones along with members of the Department of Health, spoke at the press conference.

“Addiction and lack of access to mental health care are the root causes of crime,” Jones said. “We can work to address them before they result in a crisis or emergency room visit.”

“St. Louis, you have a number you can call. We have help,” said Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo with the health department. “Give us time to grow, but there are resources in real time available now.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health conditions and substance use disorders have increased globally by 13% in the last decade.

Locally, the City of St. Louis has the highest rate of mental health-related emergency room visits in all age categories compared to St. Louis County and the state of Missouri.

“Our community partners require transparency, so we increased the trust the citizens have for our government and for behavioral health,” said Dr. Julie Gary.

“We provided information and that framework for the city to move forward and address opioids and overdoses,” said Dr. Scott Tims.

Since its launch in October 2022, the Behavioral Health Bureau is ready to share its plans and resources with the City of St. Louis.

To learn more about the Behavioral Health plan, click here.