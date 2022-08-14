ST. LOUIS – The City Museum has partnered with KidSmart to hold a backpack and school supply drive through mid-August.

KidSmart, a local nonprofit, says around 90,000 kids in the St. Louis area aren’t able to afford basic school supplies. The drive is meant to help families in need.

“We think it’s super important that they have what they need, and honestly there’s no one that’s doing that better than KidSmart in our community,” said Ashley Turigliatto, with the City Museum. “They do so much with so little, and we just want to be part of that. We want to make sure that they have what they need so that they can get all these kids ready for school.’

KidSmart helps children in need by providing free school supplies to area students.

“Our mission at KidSmart is to provide and empower children in need in schools to succeed by providing free essential tools for learning. Since 2002, KidSmart has distributed more than $75 million worth of free supplies,” Katherine McAtee, with KidSmart.

For each full-sized and unused backpack donated, you can get 4 coupons for $5 off General Admission to the museum.

“There are 90,000 [students] in need, which if you can have a visual that’s two full Busch Stadiums full of kids in the St. Louis area,” said McAtee.

Although not required, if you happen to drop off a backpack filled with supplies, that’s greatly appreciated.

And if you’re a teacher, you can get into the City Museum for free through Aug. 19.