City of Ballwin releases restaurant guide for outdoor, curbside, drive-through and delivery options

BALLWIN, Mo. – The City of Ballwin has a pdf on their website showing residents how they can still support Ballwin restaurants even with the new COVID restrictions that have gone into effect in St. Louis County.

The pdf shows which restaurants are offering outdoor seating, curbside/carryout, drive-through and delivery.

Click here to see the whole Ballwin restaurant guide.

