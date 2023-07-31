GLENDALE, Mo. – Thousands of people are waking up without power Monday morning across the bi-state because of storms from over the weekend. Now cooling centers are ready to help.

People can come out to the City Auditorium at City Hall. You can cool off, get some water, and charge your electronics. This will be open 24 hours until power here is restored.

Crews in Hazelwood were seen Sunday working to restore power. Ameren says they have more than a thousand people working around the clock. They also shared that everyone should have power back on by Tuesday at the latest.

We’ve been seeing this a lot this month:

Severe storms ripping through neighborhoods, bringing down trees, and power lines. Right now, Ameren crews are still working to restore power to more than 10,000 people in Missouri and Illinois combined. The majority of the outages are in St. Louis County.

Saturday’s storm initially knocked out power to 95,000 customers across the area. For some people, no electricity can be a matter of life and death.

Without power, a machine a that helps Ronnie Ransom’s wife, who relies on oxygen, won’t work.

“She’s on 100% oxygen,” Ransom explained. “She’s a cancer patient. She’s on her last tank, and we sit here – can’t get no power. The heat is bothering her along with the oxygen. She has to have air with the oxygen to keep from being, you know sick, you know what I’m saying? She’s got special food that they give her. It’s all gone bad, you know, so what we gonna do about that?”

In a statement, Ameren says in part, in scenarios where customers with medical equipment are part of an outage, we would encourage them to seek immediate medical assistance if they’re experiencing a medical emergency. The statement goes on to say Ameren is unable to expedite individual service restoration.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As this cooling center at Glendale City Hall will be open around the clock until power is restored. The St. Louis County Cooling Center is also open 24/7. It’s at ‘The Salvation Army Family Haven’ on Page Avenue Near Warson.

You can call 211 for more information from The United Way.