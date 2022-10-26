ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The City of St. Charles has shut down four water wells due to chemical contamination, causing issues for residents who rely on the water.

On Wednesday, news of water wells shutting down in St. Charles spread through town quickly and with mixed reactions.

“It is kind of concerning, so hopefully they can, you know, figure out what’s going on and be able to somehow fix the water,” said Chrissy Pagano.

“The city sent us out some information that the wells have been shut down, and that they’re buying more water right now and that the drinking water is perfectly safe,” said Joseph Ancmon.

He owns three restaurants along Main Street and said he trusts the water is safe to drink.

“I think if it was something that was really dangerous, I think it would have been a lot more aggressive in their getting out to people,” Ancmon said.

The eighth well is the latest to shut down in the last 15 years because of chemical contamination. Mayor Borgmeyer claims three companies, including Ameren Missouri, are responsible for the chemicals ending up in the Elm Point Wellfield.

“This situation has been going on for awhile. It has increased dramatically,” Borgmeyer said. “We have statistics to show the new findings and measurements are. It can’t continue at this level, and we’re just asking for the oversight. That is supposed to be there, and the enforcement that is supposed to be there.”

A spokesperson from Ameren Missouri released the following statement:

“Almost a decade ago, Ameren Missouri initiated aggressive actions to help protect well water in the city of St. Charles, following a detailed investigation to determine whether our Huster substation could be a potential source for contamination. Following this work, the United States Environmental Protection Agency determined Ameren’s proactive efforts protected the local water supply.”

St. Charles city officials disagree and call on the U.S. EPA for more oversight.

“This is an all hands-on deck situation. As your mayor, I need every one of you to join me in getting engaged in this process and letting your questions and comments be heard,” Borgmeyer said. “We must get our voices out here. Before closing, I want to once again surely assure you that your drinking water in St. Charles is safe to drink.”

To find more information about the well water and how to submit a comment, click here.