ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The City of St. Charles shut down its Elm Point Water Treatment Plant on Sunday and is now solely reliant on the City of St. Louis for its drinking water.

According to a statement from the city, the plant was closed on Sunday following a drop in the free level of ammonia in raw water.

The plant had been producing a million gallons of drinking water per day for St. Charles residents and businesses.

John Phillips, superintendent of utilities for the City of St. Charles, tells FOX 2 that St. Charles is purchasing between 6 and 7 1/2 million gallons of water per day from St. Louis City.

