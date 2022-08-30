ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis demands action from carmakers as car thefts jumped this year.

It was driven by a surge in the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen. Earlier this month, the city Counselor’s Office sent letters to the car makers. They accused them of failing to install an immobilizer in many vehicles. It’s a security device to prevent hot wiring.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Director of Public Safety Dan Isom signed off on the letter. It said the city police department reported more than 300 thefts or attempted thefts of Kia or Hyundai vehicles in the first 13 days of August.

“The city Counselor’s Office sent a letter to the car companies seeking a response to the nuisances caused by these vehicles. In the letter, the city demands that Kia and Hyundai mitigate the defective conditions,” Isom said.

The city is giving the automaker 30 days to address the issue. If they don’t, the city Counselor’s Office will sue both companies.