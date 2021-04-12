City of St. Louis, police attempt to crack down on illegal dumping

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis residents are tired of people dumping trash in their neighborhoods.

“We have to look at it and deal with it because it takes a minute before somebody actually comes and cleans it up,” said Denise Holmes.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the City of St. Louis, and its environmental investigation unit, will gather to highlight a recent investigation to showcase their clean-up efforts. Residents are pleading for people to stop the illegal dumping.

“Consider the people who live here in the city as wanting to be responsible, you know, to keep things up,” Holmes said. “So please don’t do it.”

Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8, detectives identified six separate dumping incidents in the alley off of Maffitt Avenue involving used tires.

A separate incident was caught on video on Jan. 22, bringing the total to seven.

The two subjects you see in the video were identified as Jonathan Fisher and Mark Santello.

Fisher and Santello both face a total of 26 charges for dumping debris or waste material on public/private property.

And while the two men are not in custody, they have been summoned to appear in court. Residents just want people to stop using the area as dump.

“Who wants a bad looking neighborhood? Who can invest in a bad neighborhood?” Holmes said.