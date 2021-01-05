City of St. Louis responds to claim that neighborhood of tiny homes designed to help the homeless is dormant

ST. LOUIS – The tiny homes built downtown to house the homeless were supposed to start welcoming residents in early December.

Fifty tiny homes now sit on a lot that used to be an RV park on North Jefferson. Initially, Mayor Lyda Krewson said she wanted to start welcoming people into the tiny home village by Dec. 1.

Mark Bonney and his wife were excited when they heard about this project because, about a year ago, they started a ministry called Hands and Feet of Jesus. They help people who are homeless and not in a large shelter.

Mark would regularly check on the progress of the village. The homes were moved in the first week of December, but since then, Mark said he hasn’t seen much activity.

He stopped by the village over the weekend and the gates were locked. He said it looks vacant and the main building with showers looked like it was still boarded up.

A spokesperson for Mayor Krewson said the village isn’t vacant. Some of the homes have been occupied for about a month. They said moving people in is a gradual process that requires screening potential residents to see if they will succeed in the environment.

The mayor’s office is working with a provider and the department of human services to fill the space. I didn’t hear back from them on how many of the 50 homes are currently occupied.

Mark said he would love to see the village busy and thriving with even more home added, and he would like to learn more from the city about the submission process.