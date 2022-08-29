ST. LOUIS – Car thefts have jumped in the City of St. Louis in 2022, driven by a surge in the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen. Earlier this month, the city counselor’s office sent letters to Kia and Hyundai chastizing the car manufacturers for failing to install an engine immobilizer in many of their vehicles.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Director of Public Safety Dan Isom signed off on the letter, which says the companies are contributing to a public nuisance in the city.

The letter, dated Aug. 19, says the city police department has received reports of 356 thefts or attempted thefts of Kia or Hyundai vehicles from Aug. 1 through Aug. 13, which accounts for nearly 77% of all vehicles stolen over that timeframe.

An engine immobilizer is a security device designed to prevent hot wiring. It prevents the engine from turning and starting unless the correct key is used. The technology itself was invented and patented in 1919 but did not become widespread until the early 21st century.

The city is giving Hyundai and Kia 30 days from the date of the letter to “make satisfactory progress to mitigate the public nuisance (they’ve) created,” or else the city counselor’s office will sue both companies.

You can read the city’s letter below in its entirety.