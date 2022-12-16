ST. LOUIS — A word of caution concerning marijuana edibles and youngsters. The city of St. Louis issued a health advisory, encouraging marijuana users to keep it in a secure location away from children and pets.

According to the “Missouri Poison Center” at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, calls about children who have used marijuana have more than doubled every year since 2018.

The poison center anticipates that figure will rise much more now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri.

“The most important lesson with edible cannabis is to handle it like medication, keeping it out of sight, high up, and locked if possible,” said Julie Weber, Director of the Missouri Poison Center.

“We are seeing variable proportions of how potent the different edibles are, and that really makes a difference. Children consume more when they are candy or appear to be something tasty to eat.”

Children who consume edibles may become drowsy at first. In larger doses, it may impede their breathing or cause a seizure.