ST. PETERS, Mo. – The City of St. Peters is offering flood debris pickup for residents who were impacted by the flood Tuesday.

Officials said they will have 20 flood debris pickups every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. A pickup truck is collecting bulky items only. Officials said loose items will not be picked up, but residents can bag any loose or smaller items or put them in a box.

The City of St. Peters plans to collect flood debris over the next few weeks. If you want to schedule a pickup, contact the St. Peters Solid Waste office at (636) 970-1456 and press “option 1.”