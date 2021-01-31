City provides hundreds of vaccines at Union Station

ST. LOUIS – More than 500 people were vaccinated Saturday in the first hour at Union Station for COVID-19.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says it’s important to get those people who need it vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We got 3,900 vaccinations on Tuesday… On Thursday, we did 1,000 people,” she said. “Yesterday, we did 1,716 people and today we’ll do 1,000 people, 1,200 people.”

The mayor says all of the city’s first responders have been vaccinated.

“That’s why today we opened it up to the public, by invitation. Those people who have signed up,” she said.

The St. Louis Department of Health sent vaccine notifications to people over the age of 65 or those with underlying health conditions who registered on the city health department’s website. Krewson says efficiency has helped things go smooth.

“We have about 16 tables with a vaccinator, then someone doing the paperwork, so the line moves quickly,” she said. “We ran through in about the first hour and half. We did this first 600 shots.”

Thomas Graves, 69, was one of the many who received an email to go get his vaccination Saturday morning. He was surprised how quickly the process went.

“It was amazingly fast,” he said. “I expected a mess out here in the rain and the cold weather. I was through the whole thing in a few minutes.”

If you did not receive an email directly, the city health department is asking people to be patient as they hope to help those in need in the near future. But with a limited amount a vaccine distributed by the state each week, Krewson says they’re waiting to see how many more vaccines the city is given.

“We’ve ordered, applied for another 5,850 doses. We hope we get 3,900 this week but we don’t know,” she said.