ST. LOUIS – If you asked any St. Louis City SC fan before the season started if they’d be here atop the Western Conference, they likely wouldn’t have believed you. But now, this dream has started and has some fans dreaming of a cup.

Throughout its inaugural season, City SC has been breaking records left and right.

“It’s been great,” said Drew Hrach, a season ticket holder. “It exceeds expectations.”

City SC is the first expansion team to win its first four games.

“There were so many people that said we couldn’t do it being a first-year team,” said Janet Peters, a City SC fan.

At the halfway point, the team is right near the top of the list for most points, most goals scored, and most victories for an MLS expansion team.

“It’s been incredible seeing this team built from the ground up,” said Ben Gottlieb, a City SC fan.

The fans played an integral role this season with every game being a sellout.

“How loud it is, it is second to none,” Hrach said.

“I think it’s been a top atmosphere in the league,” Gottlieb said.

Even the away fans admire the atmosphere.

“It looks really nice,” said Derek Ashliman, a Real Salt Lake fan. “I’ve heard the atmosphere is really amazing, so it was definitely one of our top destinations to come visit.”

However, if you told those same fans the team would be where it is at the halfway point.

“Being a realist, it would have been hard to believe,” Hrach said.

Now fans, hoping the second half of the season would end with a cup joining the list of St. Louis champions.

“I say it’s only going to get better,” Peters said. “They will be right there with the Blues and with the Cardinals.”

Fans said that the biggest factor in getting the team to the playoffs is making sure players can stay healthy as the team pushes on.