CITY SC hosts third vaccination event, COVID, booster, and flu shots available

ST. LOUIS – The new St. Louis MLS team is offering another opportunity for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but that’s not all.

The new stadium will be called Aloe Park and it is being built at 20th and Market. That is where the vaccination event will take place on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This is the third COVID vaccination event by St. Louis CITY SC. Those who come out will be able to get either the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID booster shots will also be available for those who qualify. Anyone under 18 getting a COVID shot must have a parent or guardian present. Free flu shots will be available as well for anyone six months or older. Pre-registration is not necessary and the shots are free.

Similar to the club’s previous vaccination events, various incentives will be offered for those who receive a vaccine. Those incentives include a St. Louis CITY SC t-shirt and free snacks. Those in attendance will also have a chance to enter a drawing to win a St. Louis CITY SC scarf or a private tour of the new stadium for up to four people when construction is finished next year.

St. Louis CITY SC is collaborating with BJC Healthcare to put on the event.