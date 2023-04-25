ST. LOUIS – When St. Louis City SC goalkeeper and team captain Roman Burki had an incredible night against the Colorado Rapids, he was helping his team as well as some teenagers in the region.

“Last week, Roman Burki had a great game,” said Tom Kraus, chief operating officer of Together Credit Union. “That’s 12 saves against the Colorado team. So, each time he does that, we open another account and put $300 in.”

The promotion ‘Saves for Savings’ first kicked off Saturday, February 25, when City SC took the pitch at the Q2 Stadium against Austin FC. For every save City SC makes during the 2023 regular season, Together Credit Union will open a $300 savings account for a local student.

“People can still get involved,” Kraus said. “We partnered with Boys Hope Girls Hope, St. Louis Public Schools, and the YMCA to put on classes to help youth better understand financial education. Out of that pool of individuals who participate in that, that’s how they get chosen to open the account.”

So far this season, thanks to Burki’s biggest saves, Together Credit Union has put more than $10,000 in 34 accounts.

“It’s one of the biggest gaps we have in society in general,” Kraus said. “This is one way we can help close that gap in education, but also get them on the right path. Financial education is a journey; it doesn’t happen at a time, so this is a bit over the course of many years.”