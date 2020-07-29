City Treasurer Tishaura Jones hosting virtual ward tours to reach voters during campaign

ST. LOUIS – Tishaura Jones has served as the St. Louis City Treasurer since 2013. She’s running for reelection but says getting her message and examples of success out to the public has been challenging during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“When we were stuck in our houses in March, we did a virtual ward tour, where each night we would pick a ward and their committee people and aldermen and do Zoom meetings for those to participate,” she said.

Jones says her campaign has been able to speak to 30,000 voters during the campaign despite COVID.

“We have been calling not just to ask for support but also to ask people how they are doing and offer tips for survival,” she said.

Jones is also trying to reach voters with a drive-thru event this Friday.

“We’re going to do same thing with a rally at NARAL headquarters at 5:30,” she said. “We’re going to allow people to drive up and we will hand out snacks, have a DJ; good time.”

Jones says voters should reelect her not just because she is the incumbent but she puts people first.

“I’ve proven that by banning the box, increasing minimum wage to $15 an hour, and by starting the nation’s largest children’s savings account program for college, with a million dollars saved for their future,” she said.