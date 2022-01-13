City Winery to open at City Foundry STL this summer

ST. LOUIS – A popular Midtown destination will soon welcome a national urban winery among its attractions.

City Winery will open at City Foundry STL in late summer 2022. It’ll be located on the west side of the Foundry next to the Food Hall.

Courtesy: City Winery

City Winery features upscale dining, live entertainment, and private event spaces. The company has locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

This is the third national brand to select the City Foundry as its St. Louis home, joining Puttshack and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

City Winery St. Louis will feature a performance venue capable of accommodating 175 people, as well as a 70-seat restaurant with an additional 50 seats outdoors. When rented for private events, the venue’s capacity increases to 300 people standing.