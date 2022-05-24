ST. LOUIS – Potholes are the bane of drivers everywhere. Workers with the St. Louis Street Department are in a Sisyphean effort to fill as many as they can before more appear on city roads.

Despite the storms at the end of last week, the Steet Dept. announced Tuesday that workers filled 1,458 potholes between May 16 and May 23, reducing the current log to 647.

According to the department, the majority of reported potholes are on residential streets and main arteries. Alleyway potholes are the lowest on the priority scale to fill.

St. Louisans are encouraged to report their street concerns to the Citizens Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 or its website, or via Twitter by tagging @stlcsb.

In 2021, the city spent $10 million on streets. City workers repaired approximately 280,000-square yards of roadway, fixed or installed 5,561 streetlights, filled 4,666 potholes, and installed 314 speed bumps.