ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Citygarden Sculpture Park landed on Travel Awaits’ list of Special Sculpture Garden Experiences in the Midwest.

The Citygarden spans two blocks of Downtown St. Louis. Visitors follow the paved paths past 24 sculptures, six rain gardens, a children’s spray plaza, and a 180-foot pool with a six-foot waterfall. The park first opened in 2009.

Citygarden is one of seven parks on the list. Below is the full list.

Porter Sculpture Park – Montrose, South Dakota Minneapolis Sculpture Garden – Minneapolis, Minnesota Art Garden at Wichita Art Museum – Wichita, Kansas Enchanted Highway – Regent, North Dakota Pappajohn Sculpture Garden – Des Moines, Iowa Honoring-The-Clans Sculpture Garden and Cultural Plaza – Winnebago, Nebraska Citygarden – St. Louis, Missouri