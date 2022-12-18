ST. LOUIS – On Sunday, December 18, France will face Argentina in the World Cup Final. CITYPARK is also hosting a watch party soon as doors open at 8:00 a.m.

We’ve seen a lot of firsts and a lot of countries making history, and it all comes down to Sunday morning’s match, where the winner takes home the World Cup trophy.

Argentina will face France in Qatar at 9:00 a.m. our time. This tournament has featured surprise results and incredible performances.

Lionel Messi is hoping to win the trophy that would cement his status as perhaps the game’s greatest ever player. The young forward Kylian Mbappé could help France become the first team to go back-to-back since Brazil in 1962.

If France wins, it would become the fourth nation to win the World Cup at least three times, and Mbappé would join Pelé as the only players to win multiple men’s World Cup titles before turning 24 years old.

If Argentina wins, it would become the fourth nation to win the World Cup at least three times. Lionel Messi would win his first World Cup as well.

On Saturday, December 17, Croatia beat Morocco 2 to 1 to win third place. The champions, to be crowned later Sunday morning — will receive $42 million. Again, doors in the Ultra Club open at 8:00 a.m. with kickoff at 9:00 a.m.