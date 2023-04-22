ST. LOUIS — The Citypark Team will wear a special jersey during Earth Day weekend for their match against the Colorado Rapids tonight in Denver. But it’s not just what they wear but their home stadium that is eco-friendly. City SC’s adidas One Planet jerseys are made entirely out of partially recycled ocean plastic.

That means its fibers are upcycled plastic waste picked up from beaches and coastal communities. It sports a turquoise and green design that resembles the ocean and some topographical maps from the ocean floor.

In addition to their jerseys, the team says it’s always thinking of the planet, as Citypark itself is a zero-waste, zero-single-use plastic stadium. They also run on-site recycling and composting programs, as well as energy efficiency and water conservation initiatives. Citypark features 100% LED efficiency lighting, 100 bike parking spots, and 27 electric car charging stations in its adjacent parking garage. Food is served in compostable containers and on flatware.

In partnership with Operation Food Search, Citypark has an in-stadium food rescue program that is estimated to divert 3,000 lbs. of food per year from landfills to families’ tables. In addition to city events, there are multiple ways to celebrate here at home. At 10 a.m., there’s a tree giveaway in Schmidt Park in Manchester. Then, at 11 a.m., you can head to the city museum to do some Earth Day-themed arts and crafts with the kids. And of course, it’s not Earth Day in St. Louis without the Earth Day Festival in Forest Park.

At the biggest celebration in the Midwest, Mayor Jones and Dr. Sam Page will deliver the opening remarks at 1 p.m. The event will go until 5 p.m. The game against the Colorado Rapids will be tonight on Apple TV. If you want to get the jerseys, they’ll be sold for the next home game on Saturday, April 29th.