Clara Rector case – Missouri murder to be featured on Oxygen network

CAMDENTON, Mo. – A Camdenton, Missouri woman convicted of stabbing her pastor to death will be featured in an upcoming episode of the true-crime series “Snapped” on the Oxygen network.

Clara Rector is serving a 15-year sentence for the murder of Pastor Tommy Hope.

Friends found Hope’s body inside his home on April 28, 2004. He was 48.

At the time, Rector had been a person of interest in the case but investigators were unable to tie her to the murder. The case went cold.

In April 2013, deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a stalking case. Authorities had arrested Rector for stalking a local pastor.

While under questioning in the stalking case, Rector confessed to killing Hope. She told detectives she’d had an affair with Hope and went to his home on the evening of April 24, 2004, to obtain and use drugs. The two had an argument and Rector said she grabbed a butcher knife and attacked Hope.

In the years after the murder, Rector said she’d turned her life around and married. She ran a Christian blog and warned of the dangers of drug use.

Eighteen months following her stunning confession, Rector was sentenced Nov. 10, 2014, to 15 years in prison in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The Clara Rector episode of “Snapped” will air Sunday, July 18, at 5 p.m. Central.