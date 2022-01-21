Classes at Oakville High School canceled today due to boiler issue

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Mehlville School District has canceled classes at Oakville High School for Friday, January 21 due to a boiler issue.

The school district apologized for the late notice. They said they are sending student drivers home as they arrive to school. The district also said students who arrive by bus will stay at Oakville High School until they can be taken home at about mid-morning.

Oakville High School will not have virtual school on Friday. All other schools in the Mehlville School District will still have classes.