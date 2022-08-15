ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of children in the metro-east are waking up Monday morning and getting ready for a brand new school year.

East St. Louis Senior High School is part of East St. Louis School District 189 which is one of the metro-east districts heading back Monday, August 15. Welcome back balloons were up last Friday at the Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence. That school is also in the East St. Louis district and is starting Mondayday as well.

Wyvetter Younge is expanding this year adding seventh grade making it a K-7th grade campus with more than 400 students. Another expansion to eighth grade is planned for next year. The in-person start for Lincoln Middle School in the East St. Louis district has been delayed until next Monday and all East St. Louis schools will release one hour early every Wednesday during this school year.

Other metro-east districts going back Monday include the Central School district in O’Fallon, the Mascoutah School District and the Freeburg district. Last Friday in the Central District, administrators were welcoming parents and students. Some students got assigned lockers and administrators were trying to promote conversations and commiunication between teachers and families. That same kind of message is coming from the principal at Wyvetter younge.

“So we’re encouraging all of our families not just here, but in the district to come out on the first day,” Principal Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence Dr. Brittany Green said. “Meet your principal, meet your teachers, learn the way of the building so you know that your students are safe – and then just get involved in PTA. We’re excited to have our families back in person, in the building. We want those volunteers. We want to hear their feedback.”

Multiple other metro-east schools start on Wednesday, while many schools on the Missouri side of the river start a week from Monday.