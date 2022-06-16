CLAYTON, Mo. – Authorities in a St. Louis suburb are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspected prowler.

According to a spokesperson for the Clayton Police Department, the incident was recorded on a home surveillance camera just before midnight on May 23.

Witnesses alerted police to a man prowling in the 7500 block of Parkdale Avenue. He could be seen climbing over a porch or patio railing of an apartment building and standing on a windowsill to peer inside.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 30 years of age, approximately 5’10” to 6’1″ tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department Detective Bureau at 314-290-8425.