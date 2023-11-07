CLAYTON, Mo. — A high-rise building is being evacuated in Clayton after a carbon monoxide detector went off in one of the units. Firefighters tell FOX 2 that they received a call about the issue from the Clayton on the Park building at the corner of Bonhomme and Brentwood at around 6:30 a.m. That call potentially saved lives.

The 23-story building has about 20 floors of occupied condos. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over the scene this morning. Windows can be seen open in the building and people are on the street level waiting for clearance to go back in at around 8:15 a.m.

Firefighters determined that the unit providing heat to the entire building is malfunctioning. It is sending carbon monoxide to the entire building.

Everyone is out of the building and there are no injuries reported. Firefighters are going through the building and testing for carbon monoxide. They will let everyone back in when it is safe.

Firefighters say a resident whose carbon monoxide detector went off contacted them. That action may have saved a lot of people from carbon monoxide exposure.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted here as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.