CLAYTON, Mo. – A man charged in a murder that shook a quiet community is due in court later Monday for a preliminary hearing.

18-year-old Trenell Johnson is in jail at the St. Louis County Justice Center without bond, accused of the first murder in Clayton since 2006. He’s set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

41-year-old Joshua Harris was murdered on November 13. Clayton Police found him shot on Wydown near Hanley Road just before 5:30 that morning. Investigators said surveillance video revealed that Trenell Johnson, Darrion Johnson, and others were driving around in a white Chrysler 300 and breaking into cars.

We’re told surveillance video showed Harris confronting the suspects when they tried to break into his wife’s car and then somebody shooting at him several times from the Chrysler. Trenell Johnson was arrested three days later.

Last week, police announced the identity of a second suspect, 18-year-old Darrion Johnson. At last check, he is still on the loose Monday morning. Investigators added that surveillance cameras saw him driving the same Chrysler before the murder and that phone records place him near the scene.

If you see Darrion Johnson, you are urged to call the police right away.

Trenell Johnson was scheduled to have a bond reduction hearing back in December, but waived the review at that time. That review could come up again at Monday’s preliminary hearing.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.