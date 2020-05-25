Clayton man continues Memorial Day tradition of playing ‘Taps’ to honor father, those who served

CLAYTON, MO. – Memorial Day is and will always be a day to honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. Even in times of social distancing, one man has found a way to honor his father and others who served in the military.

Steve Schankman played 24 notes sounding “Taps” in downtown Clayton, in response to “Inside Edition” reporter Steve Hartman’s invitation to sound Taps across America.

Schankman’s tribute was a small gathering of family and friends, honor three people in particular.

First – Schankman’s father, US Army Private Leon Schankman, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

“He was a musician, too. Actually played the violin in the service for a short time when he wasn’t holding on to a radio and a gun, but he would’ve been proud of me,” Schankman said.

He also honoring Roslyn Littman Schulte, the first female US Air Force Academy graduate to be killed by the enemy in Afghanistan, as well as Major Harvey L. Gregory II, who completed two tours of duty flying Blackhawk helicopters in Vietnam.

Schnackman said he usually plays “Taps” in his backyard every Memorial Day for guests but plans changed this year.