ST. LOUIS – The man charged with a murder in Clayton two weeks ago has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Friday.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis arrested 18-year-old Trenell Johnson in the death of 41-year-old Joshua Harris. According to court documents, Harris was shot after he confronted Johnson, who was allegedly breaking into cars.

Johnson had been out on bond for other car theft charges in St. Louis County. He was arrested after a large manhunt.

Johnson faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.