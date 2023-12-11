CLAYTON, Mo. — One of the suspects charged in connection with the murder of a Clayton resident was in court this afternoon. The victim was shot and killed after interrupting a car break-in outside his home. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Trenell Johnson, 18, is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Joshua Harris, 41.

It was a murder that rocked the quiet community of Clayton. Police say Johnson shot and killed Harris on November 13, 2023.

On Monday, Johnson appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. The case has now been turned over to the grand jury.

Last week, police said another 18-year-old played a major role in the death of Harris. Investigators are now searching for Darrion Johnson.

Clayton police found Harris on Wydown near Hanley Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities say surveillance video revealed that Terrell Johnson, Darrion Johnson, and others were driving around in a white Chrysler 300 and breaking into cars.

Police say surveillance video showed the victim confronting the suspects when they tried to break into his wife’s car. Somebody started shooting at Harris from the Chrysler. Trenell Johnson was arrested three days later.

Investigators added that surveillance cameras saw Darrion Johnson driving the same Chrysler before the murder and that phone records place him near the scene. Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact the police.