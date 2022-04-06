CLAYTON, Mo. – Citizens in Clayton are complaining about their mail being stolen.

The Clayton Police Department issued a statement Wednesday saying it had received reports of mail theft in the community and is working to address them.

As police coordinate investigative efforts with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, residents are advised to drop off their outgoing mail at a local post office.

Residents who suspect they’re a victim of mail theft to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 (Option 3).