Clayton Police search for clues to identify body found in Shaw Park

CLAYTON, Mo. – Mystery still surrounds the identity of body discovered in a Clayton pond Monday.

Crews with the Clayton Parks and Recreation Department spent Tuesday using multiple pumps to drain the pond at Shaw Park, with police detectives watching closely.

They were hoping to find a wallet or some identification that will make known whose body was discovered Monday night floating in the water.

“It seems like a long shot but maybe no other way to get the information,” said Sam Wells, who lives nearby.

Police only know the body is that of a Black male, in his late teens or early 20s.

“It’s scary. It’s in our backyard. Hopefully, they’ll find out what’s going on,” said Clayton resident Brett Kuempel.

As the water level dropped, a family of ducks searched for a safer place. The pond is about 12-feet deep. The man’s body was discovered by a person passing by.

Barbara and Sam Wells walk past the pond almost every day including early Monday.

“We didn’t see anything floating around out there yesterday,” Barbara said.

The couple said they were at Shaw Park around 7:30 a.m.

As the water disappeared, a Clayton police detective began raking through the mud and muck, looking for possible evidence or the victim’s ID. The detective’s search proved futile.

The man was wearing clothes and partially submerged. There were no signs of foul play. The last time police investigated a homicide case in Clayton was 15 years ago.

Autopsy results may not be known for a couple days because the medical examiner’s office has been busy with other area homicide investigations.

Residents said the body in the pond won’t stop them from enjoying Shaw Park.

“I walk even when it’s dark in Clayton, you know, there’s a police car every other block, so I’m never concerned,” said Leone Fox.

At this point there are many reasons why the man’s body could have ended up in the pond.