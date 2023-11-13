CLAYTON, Mo. — In the heart of Clayton, a man’s life is abruptly taken, prompting the activation of the Major Case Squad to find the killer. More than a dozen detectives responded to the scene where a man was found dead. The killing sends shockwaves through a neighborhood known for its safety.

Officers rushed to the 7500 block of Wydown near Hanley Road just before 5:30 a.m. Monday following a report of shots fired. They found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home.

The investigation focused on a driveway between two apartment buildings. There are at least three evidence indicators, including shell casings.

Residents, accustomed to the tranquility of their neighborhood, exprssed their concern. Bill Leeper, a crossing guard for the Clayton School District, describes how the crime scene disrupted even routine activities like a morning run with family and friends.

“This is one of the safest neighborhoods around; you just don’t see stuff like this around here,” Leeper said.

Police, tight-lipped about the victim’s identity, urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. You can call them with a tip at: 314-955-0817.