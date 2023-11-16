CLAYTON, Mo. – Authorities have issued a warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a man’s shooting death Monday morning in Clayton.

The Major Case Squad has identified Trennell J. Johnson, 18, as a suspect in the death of Joshua D. Harris, 41. Harris was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside his home along Wydown Boulevard.

Though the suspect remains at large, residents and people who live and frequent the Clayton area said they were relieved Thursday night that a suspect had been identified.

It’s a case that has shocked the Clayton community. Neighbors said they were grateful to hear investigators are one step closer to bringing the alleged gunman to justice.

Rob Rose lives close to where the shooting happened. Rose said he walks around the area regularly and was shocked to hear what happened. He commends law enforcement for their efforts this week.

“I think it will bring some calm to the community,” Rose said. “People are alarmed. We haven’t had a homicide like this in a very long time. These are the quiet, friendly streets of Clayton.”

Howard and Maggie Mueller said they like to visit Clayton restaurants. They talked to FOX 2 as they were walking to eat at a restaurant on Wydown Boulevard. Mueller said she was relieved to hear the news.

“Hail Mary. I’m just so glad,” she said. “It’s very scary, we’re walking down the street thinking, ‘Do we want to go to this restaurant or not?’ And I’m like, ‘This is a safe place. People are walking around.’”

Some residents are still processing what happened. Others are hesitant to visit the area following the shooting. But most of the people we talked to, including Laura Ingold, said they view the incident as an outlier, and still feel totally safe in Clayton.

“I mean, I’m out here getting dinner, so I guess it doesn’t really scare me off since it’s not something you hear about happening here often,” Ingold said.