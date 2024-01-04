CLAYTON, Mo. – The Clayton School District is preparing to purchase the Caleres company headquarters for a plan called the Empowerment Campus Project.

The building is on a nine-acre site in the 8300 block of Maryland Avenue and stands near Clayton High School.

In a statement, the school district says that funding for the property will come from a 20-year financing plan using capital improvement funds. Caleres will continue to occupy the property for up to 15 months after the transaction closes.

A statement from the school district reads, in part:

“Today, our students are presented with a vast amount of opportunities through classroom learning and extracurricular enrichment opportunities. All of our students deserve the best we can offer and we, as a district, must continue to think innovatively about the needs of our students today and in the future.”

District officials did not disclose many details about the Empowerment Campus Project, but noted its “plan will serve as the District’s roadmap of its physical needs for the foreseeable future.”