CLAYTON, Mo. – Missouri might not be the traditional state for a dish of fish, but one seafood restaurant around the St. Louis region earns praise as the best in the state.

A new report from 24/7 Wall St. ranks “801 Fish” in Clayton as the top seafood restaurant in Missouri. The report compiled lists, ratings, reviews from many websites, including the Food Network, to name the top place for seafood among all 50 states.

The report reads, “the best seafood restaurants range from casual eateries to dress-code establishments. A number of them have perfected their fry game and offer the best fish and chips or popcorn shrimp around.”

According to the report, 801 Fish is a chic, upscale and great place to celebrate a special occasion. The report recognizes the restaurant for its Russian osetra and American hackleback caviar.

“Expect everything to be impeccably on point, from the cocktails to the perfectly seared tuna and scallops to the creamy and decadent lobster tail risotto,” said the report.

801 Fish opened in 2013 in the 100 block of Carondelet Plaza. For more information on the restaurant, click here.