ST. LOUIS – One in three adults in the U.S. lives with a criminal record.

Empower Missouri said that’s why they are working to improve the expungement process here in St. Louis. They invite everyone to a town hall happening Thursday night focusing on a bill soon to be introduced in next year’s legislative session.

It’s all part of the Clean Slate Initiative, working to automate the expungement process. Empower Missouri shared that this would help those with a criminal record have access to fair housing and employment opportunities.

The town hall is at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church.