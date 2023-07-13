ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a busy day of clean up and power restoration around parts of the St. Louis area. This is after the latest round of storms left behind some damage and power outages.

Parts of the Starboard Drive neighborhood not far from Gravois Avenue felt the impact from the latest storms. A major section of a tree fell onto a home doing some damage. The branches from the tree also fell onto the roof of the home next door.

As the force of the storms downed several power lines in the area, Ameren Missouri is reporting that more than 10,000 customers are still without power Thursday morning. Half of those customers are in St. Louis County, the others affected were St. Louis City, St. Francois County, and Washington County.

So far, there are no reports on any injuries. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.